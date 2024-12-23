AD
Rev Rock Report

Keith Richards on why he covered ‘Run Rudolph Run’: ‘It was just done out of sheer fun’

todayDecember 23, 2024

Mindless Records/|BMG

The Rolling StonesKeith Richards is one of the many artists who have recorded a cover of Chuck Berry’s classic holiday song “Run Rudolph Run,” and now he’s sharing why he chose the tune.

“I mean to me it’s the hippest Christmas song that there is,” Keith shared on social media. “I mean once again Chuck Berry, beautiful lyrics, a beautiful, joyful feeling about it, and it tells a story short and snappy. What a great track. The sound of it is amazing.”

“Actually it was just done out of sheer fun,” he added.

The Stones’ Ronnie Wood and the late Ian Stewart appear on Keith’s cover, which was released in the late ’70s.

Berry’s original “Run Rudolph Run” was released in 1958, and peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

