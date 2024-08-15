AD
Rev Rock Report

Keith Richards-owned Gibson guitar up for auction

todayAugust 15, 2024

A guitar once owned by The Rolling StonesKeith Richards can be yours for the right price. The axe, a Gibson L6S circa 1975, is currently up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

According to the description, the guitar was “personally owned and played” by The Stones legend and was given to the band’s 1970s-era tour manager Patrick Stansfield, who then sold it in the early 2000s.

The guitar was originally given to Richards by Gibson in an effort to get him to endorse the product, and an identical guitar was used in promotional videos for “Hot Stuff” and “Fool To Cry.”

Bidding on the guitar is open until Aug. 23. It is estimated to sell for between $50,000 and $100,000. More info can be found at gottahaverockandroll.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

