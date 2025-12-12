Keith Urban is ‘HIGH AND A(LIVE)’ in first concert album

Keith Urban’s ‘HIGH AND A(LIVE)’ (MCA)

Keith Urban may have wrapped up his High and Alive World Tour in October, but the entire two-hour, 20-song set lives on with his new HIGH AND A(LIVE) album, which is out now.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” he says. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me.”

The Aussie superstar’s first full-length live album includes 11 of his 24 number ones, like “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “One Too Many,” “Somebody Like You” and “Wasted Time,” a mash-up of “Kiss a Girl” and “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me,” and an acoustic take on “You’ll Think of Me.”

The set also features a cover of New Radicals‘ “You Get What You Give.” You can check out its accompanying music video on YouTube.