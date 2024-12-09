Keith Urban plots High And Alive World Tour: ‘Lots of hits, new songs’

Keith Urban is hitting the road next year for his High And Alive World Tour.

It kicks off May 22 in Orange Beach, Alabama, and will hit Charleston, Cincinnati, Denver, Chicago, Fort Worth and more before wrapping up Oct. 17 in Nashville.

Keith will also return to Australia in August for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and more.

Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins will open for the U.S. dates, while the shows Down Under will only feature Chase as the opener.

Keith announced his tour via a video skit where each opener gets in his car as he’s about to drive away, all asking if they can join him on tour.