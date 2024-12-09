AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban plots High And Alive World Tour: ‘Lots of hits, new songs’

todayDecember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Keith Urban is hitting the road next year for his High And Alive World Tour.

It kicks off May 22 in Orange Beach, Alabama, and will hit Charleston, Cincinnati, Denver, Chicago, Fort Worth and more before wrapping up Oct. 17 in Nashville.

Keith will also return to Australia in August for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and more.

Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins will open for the U.S. dates, while the shows Down Under will only feature Chase as the opener.

Keith announced his tour via a video skit where each opener gets in his car as he’s about to drive away, all asking if they can join him on tour. 

“Playing live is what I live to do. Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me,” Keith shares in a press statement.

“Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar,” he adds. “We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at keithurban.com.

Keith’s “Messed Up as Me” is currently in the top 10 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%