Keith Urban plots High And Alive World Tour: ‘Lots of hits, new songs’

Keith Urban is hitting the road next year for his High And Alive World Tour.
It kicks off May 22 in Orange Beach, Alabama, and will hit Charleston, Cincinnati, Denver, Chicago, Fort Worth and more before wrapping up Oct. 17 in Nashville.
Keith will also return to Australia in August for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and more.
Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins will open for the U.S. dates, while the shows Down Under will only feature Chase as the opener.
Keith announced his tour via a video skit where each opener gets in his car as he’s about to drive away, all asking if they can join him on tour.
“Playing live is what I live to do. Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me,” Keith shares in a press statement.
“Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar,” he adds. “We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at keithurban.com.
Keith’s “Messed Up as Me” is currently in the top 10 of the country charts.
