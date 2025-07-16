AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban previews live album with new version of ‘Long Hot Summer’

todayJuly 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

There’s a new, as-yet-unnamed live album coming from Keith Urban this fall. 

Fans can get their first taste of it on July 25, when the Australian superstar releases a new version of “Long Hot Summer” recorded on his High and Alive World Tour. Originally appearing on his Get Closer album, the track hit #1 in the U.S. and Canada in 2011. 

So far, that’s all we know about what will be Keith’s first full-length concert recording. 

Keith’s High and Alive World Tour continues Thursday in Denver, before subsequent stops in Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, on Friday and Saturday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%