AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban wraps High and Alive World Tour before setting out on ‘The Road’

todayOctober 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Keith Urban (Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS)

Even though Keith Urban‘s wrapping up his High and Alive World Tour Friday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the trek will live on through his new deluxe album. 

The expanded edition of High, which came out in September 2024, adds concert versions of six of the album’s songs: his current single, “Straight Line,” previous hit “Messed Up as Me,” “Go Home W U,” “Heart Like a Hometown,” “Laughin’ All the Way to the Drank” and “Chuck Taylors.” The full 18-track version is available now.

On Sunday Keith stars in the premiere of the new music competition show The Road, alongside one of its creators, Blake Shelton. The two talked about the new series on CBS Mornings ahead of its Sunday premiere on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%