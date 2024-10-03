AD
Rev Rock Report

Kelly Clarkson added to Foreigner’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebration

todayOctober 3, 2024

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Another artist has been added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebration of Foreigner.

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson is set to perform during the upcoming induction ceremony, joining Sammy HagarGuns N’ Roses guitarist SlashRed Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Demi Lovato as they celebrate the band known for such hits as “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Juke Box Hero” and more. 

Foreigner is expected to perform at the induction, as well.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It’ll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

