Kelly Clarkson is releasing new music — ‘whatever I want, when I want’ — on her own label this year

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Earlier in January, Kelly Clarkson told fans in a video that there was something happening in 2025 that she said she was “pretty excited about.” It appears she may have just revealed what that is.

In a video in which she answers fans’ questions, Kelly confirms that she’ll be releasing new music this year, and it’ll be on her own label. “I love that this is the first time since I was a kid [that] I get to just be more creative and more free with, like, decisions,” she says. “It’s been really, really cool to just kinda take the reins with that.”

She also describes having the “freedom” to make the kind of music she wants to make as “really beautiful,” noting that the kinds of songs she’s writing have been “all over the map” — from country and blues to rock and dance.

“Usually in my career, people have been like, ‘You can’t do that,'” she says. “Well, you know what? In my label you can. So I’m gonna release whatever I want, when I want. How ’bout that?”

In addition, Kelly shares that the first song she’ll be releasing — that she’s shooting a video for — was inspired by a scene in one of the shows she watches regularly.

She says, “It was almost like a beautiful [songwriting] exercise that I wanted to do, but it turned into the song I love.” She didn’t reveal what show it was, though.

Finally, when asked if she’ll be doing a tour or any concert residencies this year, Kelly claims she doesn’t know, but grins when she says it.