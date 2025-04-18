AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson releasing a new song ‘soon’

todayApril 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Kelly Clarkson is teasing a new song with an appropriate title.

On Instagram Friday, she posted the single artwork for the song, which is called “Where Have You Been.” No release date, but Kelly captioned it, “Soon… .”

The last official solo, non-Christmas single Kelly has released was “Favorite Kind of High” back in 2023. That was when she was still on her previous record label, Atlantic. In January she announced that she’d started her own record label, so this new song may be her first release under that banner.

Kelly will launch a new Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, July 4 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%