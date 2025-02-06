Kelly Clarkson sets new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum

Live Nation Las Vegas

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4, and right now, 18 performances are scheduled through November.

In a statement, Kelly says, “I’m so excited to be back in Vegas! We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

It’s not clear yet what Kelly means by “bringing the studio to the stage.”

Kelly’s most recent Las Vegas shows took place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2023 and 2024.

A Citi card presale starts Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT; members of Caesars Rewards, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers get a presale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the performances going on sale:

July 2025: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

August 2025: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

November 2025: 7, 8, 14, 15