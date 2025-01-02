Kelly Clarkson teases something she’s ‘pretty excited about’ for 2025

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is teasing her plans for 2025 in a new Instagram video, and some fans are speculating that they may include a return to pop star life.

In the video, Kelly is asked questions about the new year, and she responds with some of her hopes and predictions: She wants to stop drinking so much soda, she wants to do more quilting and she thinks the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl.

Kelly also reveals that she has money set aside for a special trip with her kids. This summer she’s going to let them pick any destination in the world and take them there for a week. She says she wants to do this because growing up, she was “poor” and “didn’t have the money” to go anywhere.

When asked what she’s excited to reveal about 2025, Kelly says, “There are so many things in 2025 that I’m very excited about.” She then jumps up and down in delight and says, “One that I’m pretty excited about it.”

She adds, “There’s just certain things that you miss in life, y’know?” and winks. “I will leave you with that.”

In the comments, fans are speculating that this means Kelly is planning either a new album, or a tour, or both. Her most recent album, Chemistry, came out in 2023, but she hasn’t done a tour since 2019, which fits better with the “missing” hint she dropped.

Meanwhile, some fans are speculating that Kelly is going to appear on Broadway — something she’s said in the past that she’s always wanted to do — but since she’s never done it, she can’t possibly “miss it.” We’ll just have to wait to find out.