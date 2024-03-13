AD
Kelly Clarkson to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

todayMarch 13, 2024

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Who wouldn’t say yes to a trip to Paris?  Kelly Clarkson has been tapped to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics this summer in the City of Lights.

Kelly will join Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico for live coverage of the extravaganza, which will take place on the River Seine. More than 200 athletes will be riding a four-mile-long flotilla of more than 90 boats down the river past thousands of spectators, and they’ll finish at the Eiffel Tower.

The coverage, which will also include contributions from Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, starts July 26 at noon, ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

The news was first announced March 12 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

