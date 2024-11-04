AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson will host Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting for second year in a row

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will be underneath the tree again this Christmas.

The singer is set to host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center annual tree lighting ceremony for the second consecutive year. She made the announcement on her daytime talk show on Monday.

“I’m especially excited though because for the second year in a row I’m actually gonna host Christmas in Rockefeller Center, again. I’m very excited. I’m gonna dress warm again,” Kelly said while making the announcement.

While no performers or special appearances have been confirmed yet, a press release says that “the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.”

This year’s special will air live on NBC on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%