Kelly Clarkson’s talk show renewed for a seventh season

todayDecember 16, 2024

Background
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is going to keep on talking into the new year.

Her Emmy-winning talk show has just been renewed for a seventh season by NBC-owned TV stations. For the past six seasons, it’s been the highest-rated afternoon show, according to a press release.

NBCUniversal’s Tracie Wilson said in a statement, “Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. We couldn’t wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which Kelly hosted.”

She continued, “There’s an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in 2019, and has won 22 Daytime Emmys and two People’s Choice Awards.

On the music front, Kelly has released a deluxe version of her album When Christmas Comes Around, featuring her current hit, “You for Christmas.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

