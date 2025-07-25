AD
Kelly Osbourne quotes Black Sabbath’s ‘Changes’ following dad Ozzy’s death

todayJuly 25, 2025

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne quotes lyrics from the Black Sabbath song “Changes” in her first post since her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away.

In her Instagram Story, Kelly writes, “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” which Ozzy sang to open the Vol. 4 ballad.

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their children announced his death on Tuesday, sharing, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy, 76, had performed his last concert just over two weeks prior on July 5 with Black Sabbath. That weekend, Kelly got engaged to Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson

In video of Wilson’s proposal, Ozzy can be heard joking, “F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

