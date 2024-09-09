AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerina’s calling “Dibs” on Madison Square Garden

todaySeptember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini will mark the arrival of her new album with a special one-night-only show at Madison Square Garden.

Patterns is set to arrive Oct. 25, just four days before the Oct. 29 show at the iconic New York City venue.

“The whole time I was making this album, I was visualizing and dreamscaping ways to bring it to life for our live show, and it was something I couldn’t wait more than five days after its release to do,” Kelsea commented on her socials, along with an elaborate announcement video starring her dog Dibs.

“When good things happen, when new chapters begin, you want to share them with your people,” she continued. “This time around, it just so happens to be in a bucket list venue in the heart of a city that is landmarked heavily in the music and visuals of PATTERNS. I’m so giddy to be celebrating this album release at Madison Square Garden…see you in New York City!”

Presales for the show are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Kelsea’s birthday, Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%