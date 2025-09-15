AD
Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes call it quits

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes (Catherine Powell/NBC)

Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes are no longer an item, according to People. 

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t,” sources close to the couple tell the magazine. 

The two were first spotted together nearly three years ago, before making their official debut on the CMT Awards red carpet in April 2023. 

Just days ago, Chase posted a message commemorating Kelsea’s birthday, which was Sept. 12. 

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love,” he said on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Kelsea talked about her relationships with People.

“I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it,” she said in a cover story. “I didn’t really have an example of what a solid relationship looked like in my developmental years. I learned the hard way.”

Kelsea was married to fellow country star Morgan Evans from 2017 to 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

