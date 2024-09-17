Kelsea Ballerini boards ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ for a first-season adventure

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Kelsea Ballerini is the first guest star you see in the trailer for the new ABC show Doctor Odyssey.

“spent the last few weeks literally screaming crying and throwing up in the dramatic, fabulous world of #doctorodyssey and crossing guest star off the bucket list,” Kelsea commented on her socials.

The new Ryan Murphy show stars Joshua Jackson — of Dawson’s Creek fame — as the doctor on a luxury cruise ship. Don Johnson plays the captain. It’s been previously revealed that Shania Twain will appear in the first season, as well.

“more soon on my episode and obsession with the utterly lovely kind and brilliant cast,” Kelsea continued in her post.

You can check out the Doctor Odyssey trailer now, ahead of the show’s Sept. 26 premiere on ABC.