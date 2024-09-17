AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini boards ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ for a first-season adventure

todaySeptember 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Kelsea Ballerini is the first guest star you see in the trailer for the new ABC show Doctor Odyssey.

“spent the last few weeks literally screaming crying and throwing up in the dramatic, fabulous world of #doctorodyssey and crossing guest star off the bucket list,” Kelsea commented on her socials.

The new Ryan Murphy show stars Joshua Jackson — of Dawson’s Creek fame — as the doctor on a luxury cruise ship. Don Johnson plays the captain. It’s been previously revealed that Shania Twain will appear in the first season, as well. 

“more soon on my episode and obsession with the utterly lovely kind and brilliant cast,” Kelsea continued in her post.

You can check out the Doctor Odyssey trailer now, ahead of the show’s Sept. 26 premiere on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%