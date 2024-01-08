AD
Kelsea Ballerini celebrates first anniversary with Chase Stokes

todayJanuary 8, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are celebrating their one-year anniversary of dating.

“A whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs,” Kelsea captioned her Instagram carousel. The post featured various photos of the couple sharing affectionate moments, as well as two videos, one of which shows Kelsea wide awake as Chase snored away at night.

“I really really [heart emoji] you,” Chase replied in the comments.

Chase also dedicated an Instagram carousel to Kelsea and captioned it, “One year of lovin you [heart emoji] p.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you.”

His post included a clip of them jamming out in the car to Kelsea’s “Heartfirst.”

You can check out the full slide of photos and videos on Kelsea and Chase’s Instagram pages.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

