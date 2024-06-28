AD
Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini drops collaborative new single with Noah Kahan, “Cowboys Cry Too”

todayJune 28, 2024

Courtesy of Patrick Tracy and Black River Entertainment

After a week of teasing, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan have dropped their collaborative single, “Cowboys Cry Too.”

The track is described as a “midtempo song that allows for the full range of emotions for the toughest of all men.”

“In our world and culture and echo chamber of highlight reels and pretty things, sometimes real feelings start to feel like something you just set aside or push down to keep up,” Kelsea says. “Especially the way so many men grow up, that kind of toxic masculinity mindset of ‘saddle up, brush it off.’ I wanted to write my perspective and essentially celebrate the vulnerable men in my life, and Noah adding his really unfiltered perspective into it just brought it to life in a more meaningful and beautiful way.”

“It’s the writers who are willing to go to the awkward places that inspire me,” Kahan adds. “Kelsea is one of those, and I knew if we could find something we both believed to sing, it would expand how we look at the way we live, what society decides and we should reject. ‘Cowboys Cry Too’ is everything I believed our collaboration could be.”

You can listen to “Cowboys Cry Too” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

The two previously performed together at May’s ACM Awards with a mashup of their respective songs “Stick Season” and “Mountain with a View.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

