Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini pares down her ‘Patterns’ in new special

todayJuly 22, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini‘s stripping it down to give fans a new look at her 2024 album, Patterns.

The new Patterns (Stripped Session) special includes acoustic performances of seven of the record’s songs: current hit “Baggage,” “Sorry Mom,” “We Broke Up,” “To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak,” “Hindsight is Happiness,” “I Would, Would You” and the title track.

Only 50 fans were on hand when Kelsea recorded the intimate take on the record. You can watch the full special now on YouTube

Patterns, Kelsea’s fifth album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart when it came out last fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

