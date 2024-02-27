Kelsea Ballerini returns to host 2024 CMT Music Awards

Courtesy of CMT

Kelsea Ballerini is returning as host of the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

This will be her fourth consecutive year hosting the fan-voted award show. She co-hosted with Kane Brown in 2021 and 2023, and in 2022, she co-hosted remotely with in-person hosts Kane and actor Anthony Mackie.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music awards in Austin, TX,” says Kelsea. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Kelsea will also join an as-yet-unannounced lineup of artists to perform. The list of presenters and performers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards take place live on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It’ll also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.