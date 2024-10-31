AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini talks ‘PATTERNS,’ Chase Stokes + ‘Outer Banks’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

todayOctober 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Kelsea Ballerini recently clocked in some couch time with Jimmy Fallon on his namesake late-night talk show.

Kelsea reflected on her debut headlining show at Madison Square Garden, her first impression of her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, whether she’s seen Chase’s hit show Outer Banks and, of course, PATTERNS.

After their interview, the country-pop star took the stage to perform PATTERNSautobiographical title track against a sunset display, while sitting atop a pile of luggage.

You can watch Kelsea’s full The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview and performance on YouTube.

PATTERNS‘ lead single, “Cowboys Cry Too,” is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%