AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to honor the fact that she’s ‘protecting my peace’

todayDecember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kelsea Ballerini performs on the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to know that just because she isn’t sharing every detail of her life with them doesn’t mean she doesn’t love them.

While doing an “Ask Me Anything” session on her Instagram Story, Kelsea chose to answer the question, “How are YOU? You heal a lot of us. What do YOU need?” 

“Thank you for saying this and asking,” Ballerini replied. “I’m in a steady and happy place right now.” But, she added, “If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me, and that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

Kelsea also gave an update when a fan asked her about her dog Dibs, who is battling cancer.  

“Baby boy is hanging tough,” she wrote. “Leaving him this morning for our two-week Australia stint was *very* tough, but he’s steady, still fighting the cancer and has incredible doctors and care (and grandma who is going to give him extra treats while I’m gone). All of the good, healing energy you can send his way is appreciated, as always.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%