Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to honor the fact that she’s ‘protecting my peace’

Kelsea Ballerini performs on the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to know that just because she isn’t sharing every detail of her life with them doesn’t mean she doesn’t love them.

While doing an “Ask Me Anything” session on her Instagram Story, Kelsea chose to answer the question, “How are YOU? You heal a lot of us. What do YOU need?”

“Thank you for saying this and asking,” Ballerini replied. “I’m in a steady and happy place right now.” But, she added, “If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me, and that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

Kelsea also gave an update when a fan asked her about her dog Dibs, who is battling cancer.

“Baby boy is hanging tough,” she wrote. “Leaving him this morning for our two-week Australia stint was *very* tough, but he’s steady, still fighting the cancer and has incredible doctors and care (and grandma who is going to give him extra treats while I’m gone). All of the good, healing energy you can send his way is appreciated, as always.”