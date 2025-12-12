AD
Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini’s about to pack up her ‘Baggage’ as she wraps Aussie tour

todayDecember 12, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Kelsea Ballerini‘s getting ready for her final show of 2025, as she plays Brisbane, Queensland, on Saturday. 

“MELBOURNE I THINK IM IN LOVE WITH YOU?!” she shared on Instagram, along with a carousel of pictures and video from her latest stop Down Under. “thank you for two incredible nights and an unforgettable first time in this beautiful place. one show left this year- see you tomorrow Brisbane…we promise to make it special.”

Kelsea released her surprise six-song EP, Mount Pleasant, in November and performed the lead track, “I Sit in Parks,” on the CMA Awards. 

She’s nominated for best contemporary country album for Patterns at the 68th Grammys, which take place Feb. 1. Meanwhile, the album’s latest hit, “Baggage,” continues its climb up the country chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

