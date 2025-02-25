AD
Buck Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini’s got ‘Dreams’ in Hollywood and secrets about Dallas

todayFebruary 25, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini‘s getting ready to power down the first part of her arena tour, but she’s got a little something up her sleeve before she takes a breather.

“HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA. i got to kick my shoes off and sing fleetwood with @ashemusic and it’s one of my favorite tour moments so far,” she shared on her socials after her Feb. 23 date at Hard Rock Live. If you catch her Stories in time, you can check out a clip of Kelsea duetting Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” with singer/songwriter Ashe.

“tomorrow is the last show of the first leg in Dallas…ready for a surprise?” Kelsea continued, referencing her Wednesday show at Dickies Arena.

Once Kelsea’s secret is revealed, she’ll be off the road until March 13 in Seattle. Until then, you can catch her on The Voice and hear her hit “Cowboys Cry Too” on country radio.

Written by: ABC News

