AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kelsea sells out Madison Square Garden show on her birthday

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Happy birthday to country superstar and soon-to-be Madison Square Garden headliner Kelsea Ballerini!

She hopped on social media Thursday to share that her special one-night-only show at the iconic New York venue is officially sold out.

“[W]oke up on this lovely birthday to see quite possibly the most unreal gift i can imagine…you guys sold out madison square garden immediately,” the 31-year-old wrote. “pretty speechless at this one.”

Kelsea’s MSG show will feature openers Tigirlily Gold and “Potential Breakup Song” duo Aly & AJ.

Patterns arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “Cowboys Cry Too” featuring Noah Kahan, is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%