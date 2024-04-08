Kelsea wraps four years of hosting CMT Music Awards, teases forthcoming projects

After four years of being a CMT Music Awards host, Kelsea Ballerini is closing this page of her career and moving on to a new chapter of exciting things.

“That’s a wrap. I’ve done it for four years, and I love it so much, but I think hosting for me was the first thing that I did out of like performance and music,” Kelsea tells ET. “That was the first thing that made me go, ‘Wait, what else?’ And so now I’m back in a season of like — I want the space in my life to ask, ‘What else?'”

So what else might Kelsea work on next?

“I’m dabbling into a lot of new things that I can’t wait to tell you about,” the “Heartfirst” singer teases. “It’s definitely a year of being out of my comfort zone. The record is my biggest priority but there’s a lot that I haven’t talked about yet that is coming up.”

One thing Kelsea hopes to lock in? Having her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, collaborate on a song with her.

“He has such a good voice, too. He has such a good talking voice, just when he sings I’m like, ‘Agh, yeah,'” Kelsea gushes.