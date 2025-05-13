AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

todayMay 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revealed another cast member.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to play Beetee Latier, a character played by Jeffrey Wright in the original series.

The Lionsgate franchise previously revealed that Joseph Zada will star in the lead role of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will play his love interest Lenore Dove. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee and Mckenna Grace will play one of the District 12 tributes, Maysilee Donner.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series, based on the books by Suzanne Collins. It focuses on the events of Haymitch’s games, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%