AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ken Jennings reacts to being named full-time host of ‘Jeopardy!’

todayDecember 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Eric McCandless

Earlier this month, it was announced that Mayim Bialik would not be returning as co-host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy!, and that Ken Jennings would be its full-time host going forward.  Now, Jennings is sharing his thoughts on the decision.

Jennings tells ABC Audio that he and Mayim “got along great” and he’ll “miss her on a personal level,” but adds that he does see the benefits of Jeopardy! returning to just one host. As he notes, that aspect of the show always brought comfort to people during the late Alex Trebek’s tenure.

“People rely on Jeopardy! kind of as a part of their evening. It’s an institution. It’s a legacy. They have fond memories,” he says. “And there’s something about the show that does represent stability in a changing world.”

He adds that another benefit of having a single, permanent host is that “there won’t be any more clickbait-y headlines about hosting and whatnot.”

“I’m happy to host whenever asked,” Jennings states.

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 20 years since Jennings first appeared on Jeopardy! as a contestant, and he acknowledges that he does sometimes miss competing on the show.

“But the great thing about being a host is you’re kind of playing along in your head. You know, you feel like you’re still part of the game,” he says. “It kind of scratches the same itch without having to panic if I don’t know the response.”  

In addition to the daily syndicated Jeopardy!, Jennings is currently hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!, which kicks off its semi-finals on Tuesday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%