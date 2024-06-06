AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kenan Thompson says he feels “guilty” about previous ‘Quiet on Set’ comments

todayJune 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney Entertainment Television/Jeff Neira

While Kenan Thompson previously commented about the Quiet on Set allegations made about his former Good Burger and All That producer Dan Schneider, apparently he had more to say.

Thompson had told the Tamron Hall Show in part, “It’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place.”

But in a new conversation with Variety, he admitted, “I feel so guilty saying that.”

In the documentary, former stars and Schneider’s former colleagues accused him of bullying and having kid actors perform inappropriate material.

Kenan continued, “All those things started happening after our tenure, because … no one would even dare. It wasn’t that kind of environment. There was no dictatorship about it all.”

The funnyman, who previously starred in the 2004 movie adaptation of Bill Cosby‘s character Fat Albert, also said, “The separation of the artist and the man conversation didn’t come into my life at all until recently. There was no need to do that. A guy was a pig, and we knew he was a pig, but it wasn’t like the deviousness since, like, Cosby and [Harvey] Weinstein. All that s*** is just way out of bounds. If people were like that, it’s coming to the light, and that’s great.”

Kenan noted, “The trauma is real, the victims are very real. I don’t want to gloss over that. We also don’t want to just throw really solid, creative things in the trash, either.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%