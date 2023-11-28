AD
Kendall Jenner on work, working with her momager and covering ‘Forbes+” 30 under 30

todayNovember 28, 2023

Photo: Jamel Toppin for ‘Forbes’

Reality show star and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner graces the cover of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list and in the accompanying article, sheds some light on her business endeavors.

“I find myself to be a very intentional person,” she explains. “I don’t want to do anything that doesn’t align with my vibes, or my morals, or my feelings and things that really make me feel good and make me feel excited to wake up in the morning.”

She adds she “had to work to get to that place, it wasn’t always that easy.”

Kendall explains she anonymously entered her then fledgling tequila brand, 818, into the prestigious World Tequila Awards in 2020 without any boost from her famous family.

“We wanted to get true, honest feedback,” Kendell expresses. “I wanted the liquid and the brand to stand on their own and for people to love it without me even having to be a part of it because I just wanted it to be that good.”

The spirit ended up being a multiple award winner.

Jenner also discussed what it’s like to have a mother who is the head of the Kardashian empire.

“Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she’s also my manager,” Kendall explains of Kris Jenner.

“We have moments when … we’re talking about business, maybe having a heated conversation about something, and then all of a sudden, she’s like ‘Okay I love you. How are you feeling today?’ and I’m like ‘Oh my God, yeah you’re my mom too!’ she adds.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

