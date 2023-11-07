AD
Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney announces Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

todayNovember 7, 2023

Johnny Vy/CBS

Kenny Chesney has announced his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.

Named after his 2004 hit with Uncle Kracker, “When the Sun Goes Down,” the trek kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 23.

Joining Kenny on tour are Zac Brown BandMegan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

“I wanted a name that suggested — obviously — when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going. But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves,” says Kenny.

“That was the thing about Uncle Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly,” he shares. “No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, ‘everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…’ I know from years of experience that’s true.”

“I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs,” he adds. “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Tickets for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour go on sale Friday, November 17. For a full list of dates, visit Kenny’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

