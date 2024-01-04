AD
Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney loves performing live: “It’s just in me”

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s no secret that Kenny Chesney loves going on tour and playing to crowds in stadiums, arenas and frankly, any venue.

This deep passion for the road and live performance has been a longtime need rather than a want for Kenny. 

“Music has always been just this, yes, I want to do it, but especially now in my life when I get up there on stage and jump around and run around on stage and communicate these songs to a massive audience,” shares Kenny as he marvels at his live shows.

“You know, they say, ‘How do you keep wanting to do that? How do you do that? I mean, how is that possible?’ And I said, ‘I don’t really want to do it, I need to do it.’ It’s just in me. It just has to come out and there’s no other way to explain it,” says the “I Go Back” hitmaker. “Yes, I want to do it, but it’s more of a need.”

Kenny is #28 and ascending the country charts with “Take Her Home,” the lead single off his forthcoming new album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

