Kenny Chesney opens up new seats for Sphere residency

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kenny Chesney‘s continuing to mold the experience as he gets ready to become the first country artist to play Sphere in Las Vegas in May.

As things come together, there are new tickets on the table: he’s opening up reserved seats on the 100 level.

“If you’re feeling more like you’re not ready to get in the pit, you want to really absorb all the sensations, I’m really glad the folks at Sphere were able to work with us to make these seats happen,” Kenny says. “Obviously, we had to wait until everyone knew what our production was going to require; but once we got it all settled, they were very quick to help us create yet another way to come on in and be part of it with us.”

The new tickets are on sale now at KennyChesney.com. Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere in Las Vegas kicks off Thursday, May 22, and runs through Saturday, June 21.