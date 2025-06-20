AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney previews ‘HEART*LIFE*MUSIC’ in upcoming conversation with co-author

todayJune 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of William Morrow, an Imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

Kenny Chesney will talk about his new book, HEART*LIFE*MUSIC, for the first time on TalkShopLive.

“I always said I’d never write a book, and now here we are. And I have to admit: I’m really glad I did it,” he says. “I remembered moments, connected dots and laughed a lot about some of the places I’ve been.”

“When you’re so busy going forward,” he adds, “you don’t always realize. Being in the revision and copy-editing part of the process, I am so grateful and fired up for the journey.”

Co-author Holly Gleason will lead the TalkShopLive conversation on Tuesday at 7 p.m ET. 

HEART*LIFE*MUSIC comes out Nov. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%