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Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney sets sail with the new Hey Now Records

todayMarch 17, 2026

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Kenny Chesney (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Kenny Chesney is the flagship artist on the new Hey Now Records. 

The Nashville-based label comes out of a meeting of the minds between Kenny’s longtime manager, Clint Higham, former Warner Music Nashville head John Esposito and Big Machine veteran Kris Lamb. 

“When Clint, Espo and Kris came to me with the idea of creating our own team, I was curious,” Kenny says. “A label like this can be all-in, lets-make-stuff-happen – and I have always been about making things happen. Creating and exploring what’s possible inspires me, and this is a moment where we can realize ideas in a matter of hours.”

Hey Now Records is named after Kenny’s boat, which was immortalized in the track “Happy on the Hey Now” from 2013’s Life on a Rock album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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