Kenny Chesney shares details about visuals for Sphere Las Vegas shows

NBCUniversal

What will it look like when Kenny Chesney takes the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas in May?

We now have a bit of a clue, as the superstar revealed the Sphere creative team was “embedded” during some of last year’s Sun Goes Down shows and spent time with him “shooting footage that reflects [his] life, experience and musical meaning.”

“We didn’t know when we signed on what we were signing up for,” Kenny says. “I realized every bit of video was going to have to be shot for this wraparound-the-audience screen, but I had no idea how much creating these moments — because it’s so much more than content — would open up my own creative portals.”

There’s still more work to do before Kenny’s run begins on May 22.

“We have to go to California to create the final edit, so we can understand the fullness of how people will experience the visuals, how it will marry to the music,” he explains. “But just the songs we saw earlier in the year, putting the show together is going to be a complete rush.”

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is set to run through Saturday, June 21.