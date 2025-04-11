AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney shares details about visuals for Sphere Las Vegas shows

todayApril 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

What will it look like when Kenny Chesney takes the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas in May? 

We now have a bit of a clue, as the superstar revealed the Sphere creative team was “embedded” during some of last year’s Sun Goes Down shows and spent time with him “shooting footage that reflects [his] life, experience and musical meaning.”

“We didn’t know when we signed on what we were signing up for,” Kenny says. “I realized every bit of video was going to have to be shot for this wraparound-the-audience screen, but I had no idea how much creating these moments — because it’s so much more than content — would open up my own creative portals.”

There’s still more work to do before Kenny’s run begins on May 22.

“We have to go to California to create the final edit, so we can understand the fullness of how people will experience the visuals, how it will marry to the music,” he explains. “But just the songs we saw earlier in the year, putting the show together is going to be a complete rush.”

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is set to run through Saturday, June 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%