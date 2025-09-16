Kenny Chesney talks ‘Heart Life Music’ on tour this fall

Kenny Chesney’s ‘Heart Life Music’ (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)

Kenny Chesney will launch Heart Life Music with a book tour this fall in Tennessee and Massachusetts.

The first stop will be Nov. 1 at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.

“The idea I’d chase this dream came together in Johnson City, trying to learn Doc Watson picking from Jack Tottle, playing Quarterbacks and Chuckey’s, and going to Russia with East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass Band,” Kenny says. “For me, going back to East Tennessee State University where all of this began was the only way to kick this book tour off,” he continues. “Hopefully, someone in the audience who’s wondering about their own dream might find what they need to get serious about whatever it is they’re chasing.”

The next day, Nov. 2, Kenny’s tour continues at Back Bay Events Center in Boston. “There’s been something about the people of New England that recognizes the kid from East Tennessee in me,” he reflects. “I like to say, ‘They believe me,’ but I think it’s more they know the same grit and passion that’s driven me and my team all these years.”

Co-author Holly Gleason will join Kenny for both discussions about the book. “I know these are intimate events,” he says. “But I want everyone to really be able to hear, absorb and feel like we’ve come together before they dive into the book. There’s a lot there, and a lot that went into it – and I want to have very real conversations about all of it to give people a real sense of the role where they live has played in my journey and the man I wanted to be and – hopefully – became.”

Heart Life Music drops Nov. 4. Tickets for the book tour go on sale Friday.