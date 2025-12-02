AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney to be interviewed at Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music

todayDecember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kenny Chesney, ‘Heart Life Music,’ (William Morrow, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers)

Kenny Chesney is a big Bruce Springsteen fan; he even mentions The Boss several times throughout his bestselling book, Heart Life Music. That’s why he’s pretty excited to be doing a podcast taping at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, located at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Kenny will appear on an episode of Conversations with Our Curator, a chat that was arranged after the center noted how often Kenny mentioned Bruce in his book. 

I love that Bruce is using his archives to create a space to honor American music, open up conversations about how it’s all interconnected,” Kenny says in a statement. “When I recorded [Bruce’s song] ‘One Step Up,’ I didn’t think about genre, just heart and how human the experience in the song was.”

“As it says in the book, when Bruce responded to my version of it, I realized all that passion, all that church revival energy Bruce brings onstage is the same thing as me singing what was a rock song,” he continues. “Good music really is all tangled up together, but united by its honesty and willingness to get real.”

Kenny continues his book tour with an event in New York City Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%