AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney to drop “Wherever You Are Tonight” on Friday

todayMarch 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney‘s set to drop a new track, “Wherever You Are Tonight,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on Kenny’s socials with a snippet of the emotional track about loss and grief.

“We’re flesh and bone in beams of light/ A body breaks, a soul takes flight/ And faith is left to heal what tears can’t touch/ You’re not gone, just out of sight/ You’re here with me, wherever you are tonight,” Kenny sings in the pensive tune.

“The thing that struck me about the next song we’re releasing from the new album is the idea that, wherever the people we love are, they never truly leave us,” Kenny captioned the preview clip on Instagram.

“Wherever You Are Tonight” is off Kenny’s upcoming album, BORN. Arriving March 22, the project also includes its lead single, “Take Her Home,” which is #15 and ascending the country charts.

BORN is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%