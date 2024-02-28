AD
Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney wants to record music that encourages fans

todayFebruary 28, 2024

When it comes to recording new songs, Kenny Chesney says the ones that stand out usually have a message that emboldens the listener.

“When I look for songs, obviously [I] feel like I’ve got to have a little bit of me in it, but that’s not always the case,” shares Kenny. “I look for songs that pique someone’s interest. I look for songs that give somebody the courage to take a chance in their own life.”

“I look for songs that give somebody the courage to fall in love or to actually get away from someone or just live their life to the fullest and take chances and love hard and work hard and play hard,” he continues. “That’s been the DNA of my whole career in ways.”

Kenny’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts with “Take Her Home.” The track is the lead single from his new album, BORN, arriving March 29.

Coming up, Kenny will kick off his Sun Goes Down Tour April 20 in Tampa, Florida. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit kennychesney.com/tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

