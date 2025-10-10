AD
Kenny Chesney’s birthday present to Megan Moroney has her ‘screaming, crying, throwing up’

todayOctober 10, 2025

Kenny Chesney performs during the 55th Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October, 2025 in Nashville (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney turned 28 on Thursday, and to celebrate her friends threw her a big party. One friend in particular also surprised her with an extremely special gift.

Megan posted on her Instagram Story a photo of a decorated table set up outdoors and surrounded by fairy lights. She wrote, “I have the best friends in the world i thought we were gonna go to a steakhouse and they surprised me [with] a backyard birthday party.”

She also posted a photo of herself holding an acoustic guitar face down, so you can see the back: It’s autographed in gold, “To Megan, love Dolly Parton.” Megan wrote in the Story, “Kenny Chesney with the most insane bday gift, a vintage 1984 hummingbird [guitar] signed by dolly, screaming crying throwing up.”

Megan also posted some photos of herself and her pals at the bash — not, Kenny, though. She and Kenny are nominated for musical event of the year for their duet, “You Had to Be There,” at November’s CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

