Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney’s counting down to his country takeover of Sphere Las Vegas

todayMay 21, 2025

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kenny Chesney‘s been rehearsing since Monday, as he gets ready to become the first country artist to play Sphere Las Vegas on Thursday.

“You can’t truly imagine it,” he says of the show he’s put together. “When people say you have to experience it to really understand, they aren’t kidding. Even with all the simulators, the special editing facilities, the way we have approached rehearsals, it wasn’t until we got inside Sphere that me, the band, the crew and all our road family truly got it.”

“It is a whole other world,” he adds, “and I can’t wait for the people who’ve loved this music so intensely to experience this … because it’s so much more than just seeing a concert.”

Kenny Chesney: Live at Sphere Las Vegas runs through June 21. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

