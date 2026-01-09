AD
Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney’s expanding his vision for Sphere 2.0

todayJanuary 9, 2026

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas (Messina Touring)

Even though Kenny Chesney just got a Pollstar nomination for residency of the year for his time at Sphere Las Vegas, he’s working to take his show to a new level. 

“Having spent last year’s residency coming to really understand this dynamic technology and how it deepens the way we all – me, the band, the fans – experience the music, I wanted to get back in there and really push what was possible,” he explains. “We all had ideas. We were told certain things. But what I really took away is how much fun – and different kinds of experiences people can have – no matter where they experience the show from.”

Fans who came in 2025 can rest assured they’re in for something new in 2026.

“Knowing what we know now, we’re working on new songs, some things we can’t do in stadiums, new visuals, new momentum to the set,” Kenny says. “Having watched No Shoes Nation taking it all in, we have a much better sense of how to make Sphere even more.”

Kenny’s set to return to Sphere in June. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

