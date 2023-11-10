AD
Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney’s “Take Her Home” captures “everything life is made of”

todayNovember 10, 2023

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney has dropped his new single, “Take Her Home.”

The track was penned by HARDYHunter Phelps and Zach Abend, and it’s one that resonated with Kenny as soon as he heard it.

“Take her home, fall in love/ Thank the good Lord up above/ That He sent one down into your arms/ And put a chain around your raised-hell heart/ You try to play it cool walkin’ through the door/ But you’re smilin’ like a fool ’cause you can’t wait for/ Them down-thе-road memories you’re bound to makе/ And you will one day take her home,” Kenny sings in the chorus.

“When I heard ‘Take Her Home,’ I just laughed,” Kenny says. “It was everything life is made of in less than four minutes. It’s true, honest and all the stuff that’s easy to forget.”

“It’s amazing how simple figuring life out can be. I look around, and I see people in every state of this song every day,” he continues. “It’s part of the miracle of being alive. Even when it’s not happening to you, it’s happening to someone you love – whether your friend, a brother or sister, co-worker – and that feeling comes right back.”

“I can’t wait to hear people singing this one back to us, because it’s going to be one of those moments. I just know,” Kenny adds.

“Take Her Home” is the first preview of Kenny’s next collection of music. His latest album is 2020’s Here And Now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

