Buck Country Music News

Kenny, Keith + Jelly Roll added to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony lineup

todaySeptember 25, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has unveiled a star-studded list of presenters and performers for its 2024 induction ceremony.

Among those presenting or performing are country music’s Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Jelly Roll. Other artists include Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, James TaylorMac McAnally, Slash and Dr. Dre.

This year’s inductees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest, plus Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton in the Musical Influence category and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield in the Musical Excellence category. Suzanne De Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ from Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to stream after the ceremony.

A primetime special, 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring highlights of the ceremony, will air Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

