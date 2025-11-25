Kenny Loggins’ ‘Footloose’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Singer Kenny Loggins performs onstage during the One805 Rock for First Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose,” the title track to the 1984 Kevin Bacon film, has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it Loggins’ first entry in Spotify’s Billions Club.

“Five decades ago, I began a musical journey that has been incredibly rewarding,” said Loggins. “I’m thrilled to see my songs continue to find new life with new fans after all these years.”

He adds, “One billion streams for ‘Footloose’ is almost unimaginable. I’m grateful that my work still resonates with so many people.”

Released Jan. 11, 1984, “Footloose” was Loggins’ first #1 hit, spending three weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. It is one of two songs he had on the Footloose soundtrack, the other being “I’m Free (Heaven Helps the Man),” which peaked at #22.

Loggins has a lot to look forward to in 2026. On Feb. 7 he’ll be inducted into the People’s Music Hall of Fame by the Sound Support Foundation during the annual ceremony in Salt Lake City, Utah, and on Feb. 14 he’ll be honored at the Power of Love Gala 2026 in Las Vegas. Plus, a new documentary about Loggins, Conviction of the Heart, is expected to premiere in the spring.

Loggins is also nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. Voting is set to run through Dec. 4, and the inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in New York City next year.