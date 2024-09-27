AD
Entertainment News

Kerry Washington announces cancellation of ‘Unprisoned’

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Kerry Washington‘s latest show, Unprisoned, will not go on. She announced the news of its cancellation Friday while sharing gratitude for the fans who supported the show for two seasons. 

“Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned,” Washington wrote on Instagram, alongside a montage of behind-the-scenes moments. “This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful.”

“Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home,” she continued. “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you.”

Unprisoned debuted in 2023. It followed Washington’s character, Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned upside down following her father’s (Delroy Lindo) release from prison and subsequent move into her home, where she lives with her son (Faly Rakotohavana). 

Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han also star in the series, which premiered its second season in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

