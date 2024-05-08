AD
Kerry Washington’s comedy ‘UnPrisoned’ returns to Hulu on July 17

todayMay 8, 2024

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Hulu announced on Wednesday, May 8, that the second season of the Kerry Washington/Delroy Lindo family dramedy, UnPrisoned, will return on July 17. 

In the series produced by and starring the Emmy-winning former Scandal star, Kerry plays a busy single mom and relationship therapist whose life is turned upside down when her formerly incarcerated dad (Lindo) moves in with her and her teen son.

In a “first look” teased by the streamer, Kerry’s Paige, Lindo’s Edwin and Paige’s son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) are shown seated together in a family therapy session.

Hulu’s season synopsis states in part, “The Alexander family is still a mess,” so they “turn to a ‘family radical healing coach,’ who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.”

The show’s first season scored a stellar 93% and 94% respectively with critics and audience members, according to the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and its premiere in March of 2023 scored the best-ever numbers for Hulu’s Onyx Collective brand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

